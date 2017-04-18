Leading Off: Hamels looks for 1st dec...

Leading Off: Hamels looks for 1st decision; Cubs in Cincy

Cole Hamels makes his fourth start this season for Texas, and the Rangers left-hander still is looking for his first decision when the team hosts Kansas City. The 33-year-old Hamels has a 3.50 ERA and exited each of his three starts in position for a win, but the Rangers lost all of those games.

Chicago, IL

