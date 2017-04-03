Kendall Graveman superb in A's 6-1 win at Texas

Oakland Athletics first baseman Yonder Alonso celebrates a two-run home run with Mark Canha during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. less Oakland Athletics first baseman Yonder Alonso celebrates a two-run home run with Mark Canha during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.