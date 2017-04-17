Griffin sharp in return to Oakland as Rangers top A's 7-0
Unlike the first time he faced the Athletics this season, Texas right-hander A.J. Griffin had no problem keeping his emotions under control while pitching against his former club. Griffin pitched six scoreless innings in his return to the Oakland Coliseum, Nomar Mazara had two hits and three RBIS, and the Texas Rangers beat the Athletics 7-0 on Monday night.
