Graveman takes no-hit bid into 7th, A's beat Rangers
Kendall Graveman held Texas hitless until Mike Napoli homered with two outs in the seventh inning, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Rangers 6-1 Saturday night. Graveman gave up two hits in seven innings, striking out five and walking one.
