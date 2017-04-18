Fantasy411 chat: Who could close for ...

Fantasy411 chat: Who could close for Texas?

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

He has plenty of potential, but he has the least experience and possibly the worst supporting cast. Just three pitches after Justin Bour's home run, Marcell Ozuna picks up one of his own as he hammers a shot into the concourse in left Zinkie: I'll take the side that is getting Ramirez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ... Mar '17 MorePhartx 2
News Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fundiementally ill 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16) Apr '16 windingmywatch 1
News Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Johnny Rehab 2
See all Texas Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,201 • Total comments across all topics: 280,402,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC