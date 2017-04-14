Ex-Cajun Lucroy expecting big season
Jonathan Lucroy is in his first full season with the Texas Rangers, and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette product couldn't be happier. Former Cajun Lucroy expecting big season from himself, Rangers ARLINGTON, Texas - Jonathan Lucroy is in his first full season with the Texas Rangers, and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette product couldn't be happier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ...
|Mar '17
|MorePhartx
|2
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC