Dozier base-clearing double pushes Twins past Rangers 3-2

Brian Dozier hit a bases-clearing double and the Minnesota Twins beat Texas 3-2 on Monday night, ending the Rangers' AL-best four-game winning streak. Dozier's two-out double in the fifth came after Martin Perez walked the bases loaded, giving free passes to the three of the bottom four batters in the Twins lineup.

