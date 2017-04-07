Doolittle could be moving into weeken...

Doolittle could be moving into weekend closer's role

8 hrs ago

ARLINGTON, Texas If Sean Doolittle is the A's primary closer this series against the Rangers, you can thank Adrian Beltre. The Rangers' third baseman has begun the season on the disabled list, which means the 2-3-4-5 slots in the Texas lineup include three left-handers with Shin-Soo Choo, Nomar Mazara and Rougned Odor broken up only by right-hander Mike Napoli.

