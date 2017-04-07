Doolittle could be moving into weekend closer's role
ARLINGTON, Texas If Sean Doolittle is the A's primary closer this series against the Rangers, you can thank Adrian Beltre. The Rangers' third baseman has begun the season on the disabled list, which means the 2-3-4-5 slots in the Texas lineup include three left-handers with Shin-Soo Choo, Nomar Mazara and Rougned Odor broken up only by right-hander Mike Napoli.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ...
|Mar 8
|MorePhartx
|2
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after...
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC