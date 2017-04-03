Cancer-free Rangers coach Beasley cel...

Cancer-free Rangers coach Beasley celebrates with anthem

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Singing comes easily for Texas Rangers third base coach Tony Beasley , which is part of the reason he handled the national anthem on opening day against the defending AL champion Cleveland Indians. The bigger explanation was Beasley returning to full-time duties in his home ballpark Monday for the first time in more than a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ... Mar 8 MorePhartx 2
News Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after... Oct '16 Fundiementally ill 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16) Apr '16 windingmywatch 1
News Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Johnny Rehab 2
See all Texas Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,105 • Total comments across all topics: 280,054,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC