Bush gets shot at closing as Dyson goes to DL

Right-hander Matt Bush will get first chance at closing now that Sam Dyson has gone on the disabled list with a contusion on his right hand. The Rangers placed Dyson on the disabled list Monday and recalled pitcher Keone Kela from Triple-A Round Rock.

