Baseball Hall of Fame Tour heads to Frisco
This past January, 14-time All-Star Ivan Rodriguez became just the second Texas Rangers player ever voted into the Hall of Fame. But for those who can't attend the storied catcher's induction ceremony in Cooperstown, there's another unique way to get a closer look at the Hall of Fame.
