A's strand 11 runners in handing easy win to Rangers

Sean Manaea struck out a career-high 10 batters, but one of the three hits he allowed Sunday was a three-run homer. ARLINGTON, Texas If the A's are going to make a run at being competitive in the American League West, they are going to have to show more offense than they did in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Rangers.

