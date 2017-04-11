Angels rally for another late victory

The Angels scored three runs in the ninth and then one in the 10th to beat the Texas Rangers, 6-5, on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium, their second straight come-from-way-behind victory. In between their runs in the ninth and 10th - the winner coming on Carlos Perez's squeeze bunt - Mike Trout robbed Mike Napoli of a home run with a leaping catch in the top of the 10th.

