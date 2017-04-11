Angels rally for another late victory

Angels rally for another late victory

The Angels scored three runs in the ninth and then one in the 10th to beat the Texas Rangers, 6-5, on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium, their second straight come-from-way-behind victory. In between their runs in the ninth and 10th - the winner coming on Carlos Perez's squeeze bunt - Mike Trout robbed Mike Napoli of a home run with a leaping catch in the top of the 10th.

