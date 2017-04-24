6 new installments of "The Star of Texas" decorate Arlington
Six new stars are being added to the existing 20 as part of the Arlington Museum of Art's "The Star of Texas" project, Arlington Communication Coordinator Susan Schrock said. "We are promoting Arlington as the Star of Texas," said Chris Hightower, Arlington Museum of Art executive director.
