10 things to know about the Texas Rangers before Opening Day

And just in case you are both a Texas Rangers fan and have been living on a deserted island since the team's Game 3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS , here's what you need to know before the Rangers kick off another quest for their first World Series title... Texas Rangers center fielder Ian Desmond celebrates a home run with first baseman Mitch Moreland during the eighth inning of their game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, June 22, 2016 Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers won 6-4.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.