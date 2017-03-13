Yu Darvish struck out six in just over three innings.
It has been an up and down spring so far for the Rangers, but on the bright side, Yu Darvish is looking sharp. The right-hander took the mound on Monday night against the Giants and struck out six batters in just over three innings of work.
