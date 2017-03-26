Yu Darvish gets Opening Day nod for T...

Yu Darvish gets Opening Day nod for Texas Rangers

Darvish, 30, will face the Cleveland Indians on April 3 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, becoming the ninth different Opening Day starter for the Rangers in the past nine years. It will be the first Opening Day start for Darvish with the Rangers, although he did it five times in Japan.

