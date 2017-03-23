The Surprise Five from Friday at Rangers camp
They have a few things left to iron out, like what they plan to do the first couple weeks with the starting rotation and how they are going to get playing time for three bench players who could probably each start in left field. The bullpen needs a long man, with left-hander Alex Claudio likely needed in a more specialized role with Jake Diekman out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ...
|Mar 8
|MorePhartx
|2
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after...
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC