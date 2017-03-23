The Surprise Five from Friday at Rang...

The Surprise Five from Friday at Rangers camp

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

They have a few things left to iron out, like what they plan to do the first couple weeks with the starting rotation and how they are going to get playing time for three bench players who could probably each start in left field. The bullpen needs a long man, with left-hander Alex Claudio likely needed in a more specialized role with Jake Diekman out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ... Mar 8 MorePhartx 2
News Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after... Oct '16 Fundiementally ill 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16) Apr '16 windingmywatch 1
News Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Johnny Rehab 2
See all Texas Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,452 • Total comments across all topics: 279,808,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC