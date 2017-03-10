The Five-Tool Bond Market

Willie Mays, Duke Snider and Ken Griffey, Jr. It's no secret that these larger-than-life baseball players are all Hall of Fame legends. But what about Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels? Or the Pittsburg Pirates' Andrew McCutchen or Carlos Gomez of the Texas Rangers? What do all six of these greats have in common? If you guessed that none of them were pitchers, you would definitely be on to something.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.