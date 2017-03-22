Texas Rangers vs Anaheim Angels Sprin...

Texas Rangers vs Anaheim Angels Spring Training GDT

12 hrs ago

The Rangers made Shin Soo Choo ride the bus to Tempe as Texas takes on the Angels of Anaheim in Arizona. The rest of the regulars get to kick back in Surprise unless you consider the three-headed left fielder trio of Jurickson Profar, Delino DeShields, and Ryan Rua to be regulars.

