Texas Rangers rumors: Rangers officials miss Colby Lewis
Texas Rangers rumors: Colby Lewis is a free agent, and officials with the Texas Rangers are "starting to miss Lewis," according to T.R. Sullivan on Twitter . With Tyson Ross starting the season on the disabled list, and Andrew Cashner likely to be on the d.l. on Opening Day as well, the Rangers are not ruling out any free agent starter, according to Sullivan .
