Texas Rangers: Has Tanner Scheppers Earned A Bullpen Spot?
The Rangers have an interesting decision to make before Opening Day on whether or not to include relief pitcher Tanner Scheppers on the roster. He's had an up and down career in Texas, but his spring performance suggests he's ready to take on a bigger role.
