Texas open to in-season contract talks with Yu
The Rangers are not facing a deadline at the end of Spring Training in their contract discussions with pitcher Yu Darvish , as general manager Jon Daniels said that those discussions could carry on into the regular season. Some clubs are opposed to having contract discussions once the season starts, but the Rangers are willing to do so.
