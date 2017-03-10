Royals pay tribute to Ventura
Opening Day of the preseason for Kansas City was an emotional day for the Royals, who paid tribute on Saturday to Yordano Ventura at Surprise, Ariz. With flags flying at half-staff, the Royals lined up on the third base line while their opponents, the Texas Rangers, lined up on the first base line.
