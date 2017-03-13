Ross making steady progress on road to Rangers rotation
Right-hander Tyson Ross was back on the mound Monday for his fourth bullpen session of the spring, mixing in some breaking balls for the first time, and he is hopeful to be facing hitters before camp breaks. Ross is expected to be out until mid-May as the Rangers take a cautious approach with him after an invasive operation for thoracic outlet syndrome.
