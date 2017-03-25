Reports: Rougned Odor, Rangers reach ...

Read more: USA Today

Reports: Rougned Odor, Rangers reach agreement on six-year deal Odor will be paid $49.5 million for six years on the deal, which also has an option. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oh0fqQ Rougned Odor has reached an agreement on a contract extension with the Texas Rangers that will pay him $49.5 million over six years, according to multiple news media outlets .

