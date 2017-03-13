Rangersa WBC success, failure cuts evenly both ways
Four of the Rangers' eight players participating in the World Baseball Classic return to camp in the next couple of days. The other half are headed to the WBC semifinals at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ...
|Mar 8
|MorePhartx
|2
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after...
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC