Rangersa AL West hopes could hinge on WBC-bound Martin Perez
Texas Rangers left-hander Martin Perez worked 4 1/3 scoreless innings Monday in a B game against the White Sox . The team that the Texas Rangers will face in a Thursday afternoon exhibition doesn't play in the Cactus League, though many of those playing for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic do.
