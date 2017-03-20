Rangers tap Yu Darvish

Rangers tap Yu Darvish

14 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Yu Darvish has made four starts in pre-season"Cactus League games posting a 2.84 earned run average while holding opponents to a.216 batting average Japanese pitcher Yu Darvish will be the Texas Rangers' opening day starter for the Major League Baseball club, manager Jeff Banister announced Saturday. That hasn't been the case to this point, but that will change soon.

