Rangers starter Andrew Cashner dealing with biceps tendinitis
Starting pitcher Andrew Cashner has been shut down due to biceps tendinitis, the Rangers said Thursday, but the club does not believe it will necessary keep him from being ready for the season opener. Cashner felt soreness during a bullpen session earlier in the week and hasn't thrown since.
