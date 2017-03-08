Rangers shut down Cashner after setback

Rangers shut down Cashner after setback

Right-hander Andrew Cashner had a setback with the soreness in is right biceps muscle and is becoming increasingly likely to open the season on the disabled list. The former TCU star and native Texan was shut down by the Texas Rangers medical staff for at least a few days.

