Rangers seeing growth, improvement from Gallo
The World Baseball Classic and the extra week of spring training have teamed up to give every young player on the Texas Rangers' spring roster all he could ever want: Playing time. As long as Adrian Beltre and Jurickson Profar are away from camp, Joey Gallo will see plenty of action at third base and in left field.
