Rangers, Odor closing in on 6-year extension
The Rangers are in agreement with second baseman Rougned Odor on a six-year, $49.5 million contract extension, according to Major League sources and multiple media outlets. The Rangers have not yet made an official announcement, but have been working on an extension with Odor for much of Spring Training.
