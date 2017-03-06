Rangers hit three late homers to tie Cubs

The Cubs hit a grand slam for the second consecutive day Sunday as Albert Almora Jr. 's fifth-inning shot gave them the lead over the Rangers, but Texas strung together three homers in the seventh and eighth innings, including Drew Robinson 's two-run blast, to end the game deadlocked at 9 after nine innings. Robinson's homer in the seventh -- his second in the past three games -- pulled the Rangers within 9-7, and Jared Hoying and Jason Martinson homered off Cubs reliever Caleb Smith , a Rule 5 pickup, in the eighth to tie the game.

