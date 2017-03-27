Rangers break ground on Texas Live
On Wednesday, Rangers officials and other dignitaries broke ground at the $250 million entertainment complex that's slated to open in 2018. Texas Live! will feature 200,000 square feet of dining and entertainment room.
