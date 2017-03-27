Rangers and 2B Odor reach 6-year deal...

Rangers and 2B Odor reach 6-year deal worth at least $49.5M

23 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Rougned Odor can buy a lot of hay, and maybe even a few more horses, with his new contract from the Texas Rangers. The young second baseman agreed Thursday to a six-year pact that includes a club option for 2023 and guarantees him at least $49.5 million.

