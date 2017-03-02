Rangers' Adrian Beltre sounding less optimistic about playing in first round of WBC

Sounding a bit subdued, Adrian Beltre said he will put off a decision on participating in the first round of the World Baseball Classic another day so that he can have a follow-up MRI on his left calf muscle. Beltre said he and Dominican Republic GM Moises Alou agreed Friday was the latest the team could wait to make a call on the player's potential availability for first-round games that begin next weekend in Miami.

