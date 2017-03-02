Rangers' Adrian Beltre sounding less ...

Rangers' Adrian Beltre sounding less optimistic about playing in first round of WBC

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Sounding a bit subdued, Adrian Beltre said he will put off a decision on participating in the first round of the World Baseball Classic another day so that he can have a follow-up MRI on his left calf muscle. Beltre said he and Dominican Republic GM Moises Alou agreed Friday was the latest the team could wait to make a call on the player's potential availability for first-round games that begin next weekend in Miami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after... Oct '16 Fundiementally ill 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16) Apr '16 windingmywatch 1
News Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Johnny Rehab 2
News Josh Hamilton not missed by Texas Rangers fans (Oct '14) Oct '14 169114Rock 2
See all Texas Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,773 • Total comments across all topics: 279,266,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC