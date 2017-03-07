Rangers' Adrian Beltre could DH for Dominican in WBC to protect leg
Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre could be used at designated hitter by Team Dominican Republic early in the World Baseball Classic. Dominican manager Tony Pena told the Grandes en los Deportes radio program on Tuesday that he is considering the move to protect Beltre's health.
