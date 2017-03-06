Rangers 3B Beltre says he'll play WBC for Dominican Republic
SURPRISE, Ariz. - Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre says he will play for the Dominican Republic in the first round of the World Baseball Classic.
