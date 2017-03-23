Q&A: Beltre on motivation, 3,000 hits
Adrian Beltre was a late arrival in Texas, signing with the Rangers as a free agent at the age of 31. In his six seasons he has made his presence felt, enjoying the best stretch of his career. He has hit .308 with 167 home runs and 563 RBI.
