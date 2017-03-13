Puello hits 3-run HR; Gee solid through three
Exhibition baseball in San Antonio concluded Saturday, with the Rangers topping the Indians, 8-4, before an announced Big League Weekend crowd of 28,674 at the Alamodome. The teams played to a 4-4 tie until Chris Narveson yielded homers to the Rangers' Scott Heineman and Alex Burg in the seventh inning.
