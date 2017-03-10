Pudge has ball looking at future spot...

Pudge has ball looking at future spot in Hall

11 hrs ago Read more: Texas Rangers

Ivan Rodriguez visited Cooperstown, N.Y., for the fifth time on Tuesday, but for the first time, he felt like more than a spectator. Rodriguez whispered to himself, "here's my new home," as he entered the gallery of plaques at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, where he will be enshrined alongside the game's elite in July.

