Profar to play mostly outfield in Classic

Most Major League clubs don't have many expectations for their players in the World Baseball Classic other than to come back in one piece, but the Rangers have an interesting situation with Jurickson Profar . Profar, 24, made his name as a middle-infield prospect, but injuries and the ascendance of Rougned Odor forced him to find other places to play.

