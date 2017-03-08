Profar hits .545 in first round of Classic

In a positive development for the Rangers, Jurickson Profar 's performance in the first round of the 2017 World Baseball Classic indicates the infielder/outfielder is well on his way to being prepared for the start of the regular season next month. Profar, playing for the Netherlands, finished play in Pool A with a .545 average , a team-leading 1.583 OPS, a home run and three RBIs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Rangers.