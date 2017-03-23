Profar gaffe not an issue for Rangers
Another Texas Ranger is back in the saddle after a likely to-be-remembered gaffe at the World Baseball Classic. Jurickson Profar returning to the team with 11 days to go before the move is made to Globe Life Park.
