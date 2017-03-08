New Rangers starter Cashner shut down for 2nd time in spring
New Texas Rangers starter Andrew Cashner has been shut down from throwing for the second time this spring because of soreness in his right upper biceps. Rangers assistant general manager Mike Daly said Thursday that Cashner had a setback when trying to ramp up his throwing again.
