MLB 2017: Will This Texas Ranger Make History?

Major League Baseball celebrates the opening of its 2017 season on Sunday, April 2 with three games-the San Francisco Giants visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, while the New York Yankees open against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" game will feature the Cardinals hosting the Cubs at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natl. Relocation & Real Estate.