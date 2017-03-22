Mariners' Shawn O'Malley expected to undergo appendectomy - Tue, 21 Mar 2017 PST
Seattle Mariners' Shawn O'Malley follows through on a base hit against the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a spring training baseball game, Monday, March 6, 2017, in Peoria, Ariz. O'Malley was scheduled to undergo an emergency appendectomy on Tuesday night after being hospitalized earlier in the day because of severe stomach cramps.
