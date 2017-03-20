Is the disabled list becoming a possibility for Rangers' Adrian Beltre?
Adrian Beltre will not play for the third consecutive game Wednesday due to a calf issue as the possibility grows the Rangers may have to consider opening the season with him on the disabled list. "We don't have to make any decisions until Sunday," assistant general manager Mike Daly said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ...
|Mar 8
|MorePhartx
|2
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after...
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC