Is the disabled list becoming a possibility for Rangers' Adrian Beltre?

15 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Adrian Beltre will not play for the third consecutive game Wednesday due to a calf issue as the possibility grows the Rangers may have to consider opening the season with him on the disabled list. "We don't have to make any decisions until Sunday," assistant general manager Mike Daly said.

