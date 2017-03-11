Is pushing to get even better the best thing for Elvis Andrus? Why...
Elvis Andrus made his spring training debut Saturday by playing four innings at shortstop with three hitless at-bats for the Rangers in a rare exhibition win: 5-1 against the Chicago White Sox. The consensus was that all went well for Andrus, who had sports hernia surgery in the offseason.
